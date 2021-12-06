HCMC's first bridge open to traffic after social distancing

At the inauguration ceremony were Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Mr. Le Hoa Binh, Member of the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee, Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee and leaders of relevant departments.

The first section of Branch 1 is 348m long, 11m wide, has an average cross-section of 35m, equipped with drainage, lighting and greenery systems.

The opening of Branch 1 is to provide convenient commuting for people, resolve traffic congestion, help improve traffic infrastructure and offer inter-regional connectivity in the Northwest area of HCMC.

This is the first project completed while the city is recovering from Covid-19 and transitioning to construction of the remaining Branch 2. The whole Bung Bridge project is planned to be completed before September 2, 2022.

According to TCIP, the project has a total investment of VND515 billion with the two branches 555m long, made of reinforced concrete and prestressed reinforced concrete with a total length of 207m and an average width of 22m.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Tan Nghia