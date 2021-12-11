HCMC starts giving third Covid-19 vaccine doses

The city plans to inject people 18 years old and above, immunocompromised patients like organ transplant recipients, cancer or HIV patients, those using immunosuppressive drugs in the past 6 months, who received their second dose at least 28 days prior. Those 50 years old and above are the priority group.

The booster dose is reserved for people 18 years old and above who received the previous dose 6 months prior. Priority groups include people with underlying medical conditions, needing long-term hospitalization, people 50 or older, medical staff – especially those who have direct contact with Covid-19 patients, and frontline workers.

There are two phases to third dose deployment: Phase 1 from December 10 to the end of 2021 targets immunocompromised people receiving basic doses at least 28 days, and healthy people receiving basic doses at least 6 months prior. The second phase lasts throughout 2022, targeting priority groups and all citizens over 18 years old.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Thao Nhien