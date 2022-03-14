HCMC ready for int’l tourists post-Covid-19

The reopening is carried out in accordance with the direction of the Government and the Prime Minister on “flexibly and safely adapting, effectively keeping Covid-19 under control."

Up to this point, tourist companies in HCMC including travel agencies, hotels, or tourist attractions are prepared to welcome visitors from abroad.

HCMC has inspected and allowed 13 hotels from 3 to 5 stars to open for international guests again. The accommodation sectors have prepared their welcoming scripts and ensured Covid safety for their guests.

Previously, the War Remnants Museum received an average of 1.3 million visitors a year, 80% of which were international visitors. It is among 9 attractive destinations in HCMC as chosen by tourists.

HCMC is one of the seven localities across the country allowed to pilot the welcoming of international visitors to Vietnam. Currently, another six hotels, 45 attractions and 10 international tourism businesses have registered for this pilot program.



As they get ready for when HCMC welcomes international tourists on March 15, tour guides are also looking forward to working again.



Currently, inbound visa services have been resumed for tourists from 23 countries including Australia, USA, UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Qatar, Japan, Korea, Canada, Italy, New Zealand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 9 countries in ASEAN. This offers Vietnam’s tourism industry an ideal basis to appeal to international tourists in the near future.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Tan Nghia