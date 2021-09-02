HCMC plans online recreational performances for National Day 2021

HCMC is currently implementing travel curbs under Directive 16 stating that everyone must “stay where they are”. Patrolling forces continue to monitor travel outside during the holiday.
The city planned to organize a variety of talk shows and stage performances to be broadcast on television, the radio, online newspapers and social platforms to give people a wide range of options for entertainment when staying at home.
Along with providing recreational options, HCMC is also improving social welfare for people facing difficulties due to the epidemic. From August 15 to September 1, its welfare center has distributed 1.27 million welfare packages to its 21 districts and Thu Duc city.