HCMC Party Chief visits families of late senior leaders of Laos

The city Party chief spent much time talking and commemorating the two late leaders who made great contributions to the national liberation revolution of Laos and the special friendship between the Parties, States and people of the two nations throughout history.



Late Prime Minister Sisavath Keobounphanh had joined in the revolutionary activity very early, in 1947, as a soldier of the Northwestern Propaganda Volunteer Armed-Force Team. In 1950, he joined the Indochinese Communist Party (PCI) and then held many key positions in the Laos Party and State.





On the same day, Meanwhile, late NA President Samane Vignaket had also participated in the revolutionary activity very early. From 1935 to 1945, he joined the revolutionary forces for national liberation in Laos and was appointed to important positions of the Party and State, including Member of the Politburo, President of the Laos National Assembly, Minister of Education and Sports, Head of the Organization Commission of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and so on.On the same day, the city delegation also visited and talked with staff and employees of the Embassy of Vietnam in Laos. After that, the delegates left Vientiane to Savannakhet Province for more working sessions.

Some photos feature the visits of Ho Chi Minh City’s high-ranking delegation to the families of late senior leader of Laos and the Embassy of Vietnam in Laos:

Van Minh, Huyen Huong, Thuy Quyen