HCMC Party Chief inspects Covid prevention at PouYuen Vietnam after reopening



After observing the assembly floor, canteens, and areas used to quarantine Covid patients temporarily, Mr. Nen concluded that PouYuen 's pandemic control during manufacturing was relatively good, workers were keeping with social distancing policies, and the company has efficient measures to deal with F0s.

However, he also suggested that the company refurbish the temporary quarantine areas which are under-equipped. They should also make an arrangement with the district to have a grocery shop for workers within company grounds, provide workers with accommodation during their employment, and establish on-site quick response teams to handle medical emergencies.

According to Binh Tan District People’s Committee, a quick report from PouYuen Vietnam Co., Ltd. showed over 47,000 employees – 87.4 percent of their workforce – coming back to work from October 06 to November 08. Currently, 50,965 employees – 91.6 percent of their workforce – have received their first shot of Covid vaccine , and 43,071 of whom also got the second dose. The company shall make requests to district authorities for more workers to be vaccinated shortly.

By Van Minh – Translate by Tan Nghia