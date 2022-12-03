HCMC Party Chief congratulates Supreme Patriarch of VBS's Patronage Council

The delegation of the Party Committee - People's Council - People's Committee - Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City visits and congratulates Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang. (Photo: SGGP)

Accompanying the delegation were Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, and Mr. Nguyen Huu Hiep, Member of Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen talks to monks at Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda. (Photo: SGGP) The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee expressed his belief that with the religious practice direction of Dharma - Nationality - Socialism, with the mission, responsibility, and affection, Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, the Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, would lead the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha to continue promoting the good values of Buddhism, serving the Fatherland, contributing to the construction of an increasingly powerful country with wealthy and happy people.

The delegation of the Party Committee - People's Council - People's Committee - Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City visits and congratulates Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang. (Photo: SGGP) Mr. Nguyen Van Nen also expressed his wish that the Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha would always care about HCMC in order to continue to build a civilized, modern, affectionate city with a good quality of life, together with the Party Committee, the city government, and citizens.



In response to the sentiments of HCMC’s leaders, Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, the Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, thanked the city Party Committee, government, citizens, and the delegation for visiting and sending congratulations.

The delegation of District 10 visits and congratulates Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the delegation of the Party Committee - People's Committee - Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of District 10 led by Mr. Le Van Minh, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 10, visited and congratulated Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang for being proclaimed the Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

Van Minh, Thu Huong, Gia Bao