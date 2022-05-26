HCMC Party Chief commemorates unknown martyrs in Laos

Deputies of the delegation observed a minute of silence to commemorate and pay tribute to heroic martyrs who fell down for the freedom and independence of Laos and Vietnam.

The visit is part of the activities to celebrate the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 as well as the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

The trip also aims to further promote the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, and strengthen the implementation of cooperation projects between HCMC and Laotian localities. The delegation had a meeting with Vietnamese people who are living in Laos and will pay a visit to Vientiane Capital, Savannakhet and Champasak provinces.

On May 26, the delegation will have working sessions with Laotian leaders at Vientiane. After offering flowers to commemorate Laotian unknown martyrs in Vientiane, HCMC’s leaders visited the Vientiane-Ho Chi Minh City Friendship High School. Afterward, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and the city’s leaders will have meetings with Mr. Anouphap Tounalom, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane and Laotian students who studied in HCMC.

