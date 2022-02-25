HCMC leader visits distinguished doctors

Mr. Le Hoa Binh, Member of the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee visits Dr. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh, People’s Doctor, former Director of Children’s Hospital 1 (Photo: SGGP) The delegation visited and sent regards to Dr. Nguyen Huu Nghiep, People’s Teacher, writer and journalist under the pen name Hang Ngon, former Principal of the Central School of Health Officers, for his contributions to the country’s health industry.



Subsequently, the delegation visited the household of Dr. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh, People’s Doctor, former Director of Children’s Hospital 1. Here, Mr. Binh showed gratitude for Dr. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh’s contributions to the city’s health sector, and wished her and her family good health to continue to help improve the city’s health care.

By staff writers - Translated by Tan Nghia