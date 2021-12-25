HCMC launches tourism week to boost demand post Covid-19

At the ceremony, Ms. Phan Thi Thang, Member of the Standing Board of HCMC Party Committee, Vice Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Committee said the campaign would not only be a one-week occurrence, but must become an annual event for locals and tourists.



She suggested that the HCMC Department of Tourism continue to work with its districts on developing at least one specific tourism product for each of them, which they must consider the key to attract visitors. HCMC determines the domestic market as the mainstay in the recovery of the tourism industry in 2022.



The Tourism Week lasts from December 24 – 31 with activities held at the City Post Office such as:



- Exhibitions of photos and detailed info on outstanding destinations and travel routes of Thu Duc City and the districts of HCMC.



- Street performances combining contemporary entertainment with traditional music, including roller skating, folk music, zither performances, folk dance, hiphop dance on Vietnamese rap beats, soap bubble tricks, and more.



- Online photo contest featuring HCMC tourist destinations with the theme “The city I love through the windows”.



- Year-end promotions for travel services, accommodations, sightseeing, and entertainment activities.



After the ceremony, authorities held bicycle parades, and city tours in convertibles.

Tourism Week is expected to be the first step for recovery and development of HCMC’s and Vietnam’s tourism in 2022.

By Thu Huong, Thuy Quyen - Translated by Tan Nghia