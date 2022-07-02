HCMC citizens flock to get new passport form

Starting from July 1 2022, the Ministry of Public Security re-issues passports in the newest form.

As reported by SGGP Newspaper reporters in Ho Chi Minh City, on the afternoon of July 1, people flocked to the Immigration Department (PA08) under the HCMC Police and the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to apply for new passports.

As a result, the headquarters were overcrowded, resulting in hours of waiting for the citizens.

At the PA08 Dept, hundreds of people had to wait in long queues to have their passports re-issued or replaced. The seats in waiting rooms were fully occupied, forcing many people to stand in the lobby or even sit on the sidewalk.

As reported, online registration was an obstacle for elderly people because using smart devices was confusing for them.

Even though the Immigration Department had arranged officers to guide citizens, the sheer number of people showing up at once easily led to overcrowding.

The Immigration Department (Ministry of Public Security) also saw a similar situation when thousands of people had stood in long lines since the early morning.

Some citizens said they had waited for 3 to 5 hours but still could not get inside to apply for a passport renewal or re-issue, while others had difficulties with online application.

