HCMC announces benchmarks for Grade 10 of public schools

Specifically, Nguyen Thuong Hien High School set the highest benchmark of 24.25 marks. This year is the first year that the 10th-grade entrance exam score in HCMC is determined in a new way in which the total score of three exams in Math, Literature, and Foreign Language is calculated by a factor of 1. In previous years, the scores for Math and Literature exams were evaluated by a factor of 2.



Schools with high benchmarks of 21 marks upwards, which means that the average of each subject is seven marks, include Nguyen Huu Huan with 23.25 marks, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai with 23.25 marks, Gia Dinh with 23 marks, Mac Dinh Chi with 22.75 marks, Phu Nhuan with 22.5 marks, Le Quy Don with 22.25 marks, Bui Thi Xuan with 22.25 marks, Nguyen Huu Cau with 22 marks, Trung Vuong with 21 marks, and Luong The Vinh with 21 marks.This year, HCMC has 93,277 candidates for the 10th-grade entrance exams, with a total of 72,784 slots to enter public schools.

Hien Nguyen, Thuy Doan, Thuy Quyen