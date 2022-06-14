At the ceremony, Mr. Pham Van Truong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, said after 13 years of implementation, the Green Consumption campaign has successfully built new consumer habits that are good for the environment.



Regarding the activities to be organized during the 2022 Green Consumption Campaign, Mr. Le Truong Son, Deputy General Director of Saigon Co.op, said over 100 supermarkets and 500 stores under Saigon Co.op, as well as thousands of other businesses, will display green products for sale, hold quizzes for exciting prizes, organize “Shopping Marathons” and exchange old batteries for new green products.

During the campaign, Co.opmart supermarkets will offer discounts to encourage consumers against plastic bags and aim to promote businesses that are environmentally conscious.

In response to the focused “Shopping Season 2022” program implemented by the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, from now until July 15, Saigon Co.op is offering up to 60 percent discounts for participating businesses on their environmentally friendly products, including fresh food, cleaning products, utensils, apparel and more.

Additionally, Saigon Co.op is implementing “Green Consumption Month” from June 2 to June 15, discounts of 50 percent for over 10,000 environmentally friendly products, up to 100 percent for essential products on weekends, discounts on fruit products to promote daily fruit consumptions, and more.

Thu Huong, Thuy Quyen, Tan Nghia