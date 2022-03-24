Fully vaccinated close contacts of Covid patients free to return to work, school

Illustrative photo

However, they at the same time must strictly observe the regulations of self-monitoring for health for at least 10 days from the date of last close contact with Covid-19 patients.

Today, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City sent an urgent document to the departments, agencies, and branches of the city, District People's Committees, and Thu Duc City on guiding for close contacts’ work and study.

Accordingly, close contacts who have been vaccinated with a full dose of Covid-19 vaccine or has had Covid-19 within three months are allowed to continue working and going to school.

Simultaneously, they must strictly follow the regulations on self-monitoring for at least 10 days from the date of last close contact with Covid-19 patients as well as perform a test for SARS-CoV-2 on the fifth day. When they have symptoms of suspected infection through RT-PCR test or rapid antigen testing, self-administered, or performed by healthcare workers, they should travel from their place of residence to schools or workplace by personal means.

In addition, close contacts must strictly implement epidemic prevention measures such as regularly wearing masks, and using hand sanitizer. Above all, they should avoid close contact with people in risk groups including those with underlying medical conditions, people over 50 years old, pregnant women, people who have not had enough doses of Covid-19 vaccine in their families, at workplaces, or at school, and medical declaration on PC-Covid application.

The City People's Committee assigned city departments, agencies, Thu Duc City People's Committee, and districts to popularize the document to related agencies for synchronous performance in the city.

According to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, currently, the epidemic situation in the city is under control and most people over 12 years old have been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine. Most of the cases of Covid-19 that are not in the risk group have no symptoms or have mild symptoms and then recover.

The promulgation of guidelines on health measures for close contacts in order to limit the disruption to life activities such as production and business, students’ attendance at classes, medical care due to the isolation of close contacts in order to flexibly, safely adapt to, and effectively control the Covid-19 epidemic in the city.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Dan Thuy