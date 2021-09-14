Free education platforms, PCs offered to students

Vietnamese technology companies have announced six free online teaching platforms namely VNEdu, ViettelStudy, MobiEdu, Onluyen, Hocmai, and Misa EMIS, worth up to US$8.7 million.

Meanwhile, localities across the country have donated around $2.8 million to the program. The Ministry of Education and Training and the Vietnam Education Union have also called for donations worth a minimum of 1 day’s income from teachers and education staff members.

One week after the school year starts, Hanoi has handed over 2,300 laptops and teaching equipment to students in need. HCMC is also calling for donations of cash, personal computers and smartphones for 77,000 students to use for studying.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien