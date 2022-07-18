Four Vietnamese students win medals at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2022

Truong Van Quoc Dat, a twelfth-grade student of the Hue National School for the Gifted in Thua Thien-Hue Province won a silver medal.



The remaining students, including twelfth-grade students namely Nguyen Phuc Lam of the Quang Trung High School for the Gifted in Binh Phuoc Province, and Vo Tien Thanh of the Hung Vuong High School for the Gifted in Phu Tho Province, and Do Trong Phuoc Nguyen, an eleventh-grade student of the Ly Tu Trong High School for the Gifted in Can Tho Province received bronze medals.



The IBO 2022 was organized in Armenia from July 10 to July 18 with the participation of 231 competitors from 63 countries and territories worldwide.



Hien Nguyen, Thu Huong, Kim Khanh