Floods from the upstream poured in causing the water level of Hoai River to rise; as a result, it flooded most of the streets in the ancient town of Hoi An, low-lying areas along the river such as Cam Chau, Cam Thanh, An Hoi, Cam Pho, Minh An. Most hotels, homestay facilities and villas are safe, but many travelers who decided to leave, or wanted to get to a better place have received support from local administrations and businesses with the aim to help them enjoy the best vacation in Hoi An.





Mr. Tran Thanh Hai, Chairman of Cam Pho Ward People's Committee, Hoi An City, said that administrators and safeguards have been working around the clock at residential blocks so that they will be present at the places with problems. Many tourists have proactively left the flooded areas for safer places.



As tourism recovers, more and more international tourists have returned to visit the ancient town of Hoi An. Although this time is the rainy season bringing more floods, this did not greatly affect tourism activities. On the contrary, the flood season also makes the old town more special, bringing an interesting feeling to tourists who visited the UNESCO-recognized ancient city for the first time.



Flood water will recede slower than forecast; thus, Hoi An authorities always prepare proactive response plans to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. Hoi An pays much attention to environmental sanitation after the flood recedes to ensure that tourism activities return to normal as soon as possible.



Mr. Nguyen The Hung, Vice Chairman of Hoi An People's Committee, said that the Central region generally and Hoi An particularly usually has heavy rains and flooding in the last months of the year; accordingly, local governments in communes proactively check for implementation of anti-flooding measures and environment sanitation to ensure the city landscape in places with many international holiday-makers.



The flood season causes certain difficulties and inconveniences, but residents of Hoi An are familiar with it and well prepared a safe response plan. A unique flood season in Hoi An creates a sense of excitement for any visitor who loves this heritage.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan