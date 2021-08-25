Fisherman suffering from stroke rescued at sea

As reported, the fishing boat numbered Qna 91996 TS helmed by Mr. Tran Quang with 24 crew members was crossing the northern waters of the Truong Sa archipelago, when crewman Pham Van Lieu, 46 years old, became paralyzed on one side of the body and had difficulty speaking and swallowing.
The captain immediately sent a telegraph asking for emergency assistance.
Around 12pm, the SAR 412 brought the man to the Naval Squadron 48 based in Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh. Shoreside officers and military medics of the Binh Dinh Border Guard were deployed to take him to Binh Dinh General Hospital immediately.
In the afternoon of the same day, the patient was conscious and showed no signs of complications.