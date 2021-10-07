Extreme rains separate mountainous areas of Quang Tri Province





Due to the influence of a tropical convergence range through the Mid-Central region connecting with a tropical depression in the middle of the East Sea, the whole province of Quang Tri has seen medium-heavy rainfalls throughout the passing 12 hours.



The local authorities issued a warning of the potential for flood, landslides and severe flooding in mountainous, residential and low-lying areas.



According to Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dakrong District, extreme rains caused flooding and separated many roads leading to communes of Pa Nang, A Vao, Ba Long in recent days. This morning, the Steering Committee for Flood and Storm Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Quang Tri Province said that an ongoing tropical depression is approaching rapidly the Mid-Central coastal provinces and it is expected to develop into a storm.Due to the influence of a tropical convergence range through the Mid-Central region connecting with a tropical depression in the middle of the East Sea, the whole province of Quang Tri has seen medium-heavy rainfalls throughout the passing 12 hours.The local authorities issued a warning of the potential for flood, landslides and severe flooding in mountainous, residential and low-lying areas.According to Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dakrong District, extreme rains caused flooding and separated many roads leading to communes of Pa Nang, A Vao, Ba Long in recent days.



A landslide following the torrential downpours resulted in traffic congestion at Km 5+690 on provincial road 588A.



Amid the worse weather condition, the People’s Committee of Dakrong District required localities to continue advising residents not to travel through flooding-hit areas, not to go fishing and to protect their animals and livestock.



In addition, the localities and relevant agencies were required to promptly implement urgent measures against natural disasters ahead amid the current complicated Covid-19 pandemic situation; strictly ban all vessels from going out to sea until further announcement; review, give instructions and call for fishing boats to move out of the dangerous areas.



A video and some photos featuring the rising floodwater in rivers and streams of Quang Tri Province after extreme rains:





By Nguyen Hoang-Translated by Huyen Huong