Entire landscape from Me Linh Park to Bach Dang Wharf synchronized

Attending the ribbon cutting ceremony to inaugurate the parks were Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau, Standing Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh, Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau.

Previously, the two places were degraded in terms of infrastructure and lack of greenery areas. Nowadays, Bach Dang Wharf Park and Me Linh Park bring new fresh landscapes to the city center after a period of embellishment and upgrading.

As for Me Linh Park, items of Saint Tran Hung Dao, lighting systems, embellished greenery space create a new fresh, modern space and a highlight for the city center.

The Me Linh Park area was completed with a scale of 5,700 square meters and still retains the original architectural concept. It is designed with pathways and granite walkways along with seating facilities in miniature areas to contribute to creating a healthy and meaningful living space for the community.

The installation of an incense burner at the foot of the statue of Saint Tran Hung Dao also meets the wishes of the city’s residents.

Parallelly, the Bach Dang Wharf Park Renovation Project has attracted numerous people to sightsee with a fresh, friendly, modern space as well as received support and feedback for adjustment to be more completed after it was officially put into operation before the Tet holiday.

Up to now, the first phase of Bach Dang Wharf from Thu Ngu flagpole to wharf No.2 spans more than 8,700 square meters in width with the entire park surface being paved with stones, grass to create pathways, installing handrails at the wharves and riverbanks.

