Domestic visitors flock to Saigon Zoo during “new normal”

The area had been spruced up, ready to welcome the first visitors on its reopening.



According to the Head of the Animal Division under the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden, for the comeback, they had tried their best to keep the space shaded for visitors. They had also cleaned and decorated the confinements to best accommodate the animals and their natural behaviors.

As seen on the morning of November 15, people were queuing up for entrance tickets while strictly maintaining social distancing.

Despite its financial difficulties, the Zoo allegedly still keeps the original ticket pricing of VND60,000 per adult, VND40,000 for children, and gives free entry to children under 1-meter tall.

Within this 17-hectare space are over 1,300 animals of 125 species with countless rare breeds, as well as 2,500 trees of over 900 species.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Tan Nghia