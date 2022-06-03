Deputy PM requires to clarify voluntary or mandatory Covid-19 vaccination

Previously, the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) said that 13 provinces and cities have not received allocated vaccine or proposed to transfer the vaccines to other localities, 22 localities have just received part of the Covid-19 vaccines allocated due to difficulties in calling on people to get the vaccines. Currently, there is a huge volume of vaccine inventory in localities.

There has been no official regulation on voluntary or obligated Covid-19 vaccination. However, the Government, the Ministry of Health and localities always encourage people to get vaccinated.

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong