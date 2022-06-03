  1. Video

Deputy PM requires to clarify voluntary or mandatory Covid-19 vaccination

Vietnamese Deputy Minister Vu Duc Dam has just required the Ministry of Health (MoT) to clarify that the vaccination against coronavirus is voluntary or obligated. At the same time, the Ministry of Health is assigned to promptly complete a report on Covid-19 vaccines management and usage, distribution, inventory, vaccine demand and usage plan in the upcoming time; and send the report to the Government before June 4.

Previously, the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) said that 13 provinces and cities have not received allocated vaccine or proposed to transfer the vaccines to other localities, 22 localities have just received part of the Covid-19 vaccines allocated due to difficulties in calling on people to get the vaccines. Currently, there is a huge volume of vaccine inventory in localities.

There has been no official regulation on voluntary or obligated Covid-19 vaccination. However, the Government, the Ministry of Health and localities always encourage people to get vaccinated.

