Delivery of 17 metro trains from Japan to HCMC to be finished





HCMC Urban Railway Management Board also revealed that it would continue to transport the last metro train from Khanh Hoi Port to Long Binh Depot in the early morning of May 9 to complete the total of 17 trains serving the Metro Line No. 1 as planned.Each metro train is 61.5 meters long and can carry 930 passengers, including 147 seaters and 783 handgrips for standing passengers. The maximum design speed is 110 kilometers per hour for the elevated section and 80 kilometers per hour for the underground one. Japanese contractor Hitachi is the unit assigned by Vietnam to design and manufacture this type of train.Previously, the first train arrived in HCMC on October 9, 2020. So far, a total of 17 trains with 51 carriages belonging to the Metro Line No.1 Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien have been transported from Japan to HCMC through nine shipments.The test run of metro trains will start at the Long Binh Depot area and then to Binh Thai Station, as well as to Ben Thanh Station, for trial operation from now until the end of 2023, aiming to put the metro line into operation on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan.

By staff writers – Translated by Gia Bao