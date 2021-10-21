Da Lat enters season of persimmons

Particularly, Da Lat City has over 450 hectares of persimmon gardens in communes of Xuan Truong, Tram Hanh, Xuan Tho. The most populous planted persimmon varieties are Hachiya, Fuju persimmon, square-shaped persimmon and whole-shaped persimmon like egg.



In order to secure the brand-name for the Da Lat persimmons, the People’s Committee of Da Lat City has registered the exclusive protection trademark of “Dalat Persimmon” to the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam years ago.



Therefore, individuals or collectives desired to be granted certificate have to guarantee the “Dalat Persimmon” trademark usage and submit the food hygiene certificate.

Apart from fresh persimmon consumption, the sun-kissed persimmon fruits in Da Lat have been more and more developed thanks to the support of technology transfer from the Japanese and Korean experts.

Each kilogram of sun-kissed persimmon is traded from VND350,000 (US$15) to VND450,000 (US$20) based on the technology and production level of each production facility.

By Doan Kien - Translated by By Huyen Huong