Da Lat brightened by sour cherry trees

During the holiday, Da Lat is shrouded in a pink veil of blossoming cherry trees. Around Xuan Huong Lake and along the city’s major streets like Tran Hung Dao, Tran Quang Dieu, Ho Tung Mau, and more, people swarmed to admire and take pictures with the brilliant flowers.



Though the buds had begun to sprout from January, it is only now that all their flowers are in full bloom simultaneously, leaving visitors in awe.

Sour cherry or wild Himalayan cherry trees are different from the Japanese variety. A fully grown tree can reach four meters. As the dry season starts, the leaves turn yellow and fall off leaving bare branches, and enter hibernation to preserve resin. When the weather turns warm, the flowers go into bloom, signaling the arrival of spring.

In Da Lat, sour cherry trees are grown from the city center to the outskirts, mostly on both sides of Tran Hung Dao, Ho Tung Mau, Le Dai Hanh, Hung Vuong, Hai Ba Trung, Tuong Pho streets, around Xuan Huong Lake, Tuyen Lam Lake, Prenn Pass, and in public parks.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Tan Nghia