Cu Chi District plans to lift travel bans, control pandemic



The plans were estimated to require strict implementation and highly operational directions to prepare Cu Chi District for a “new normal” where it must co-exist with Covid-19, Mrs. Le expressed.

She put strong focus on not letting the virus spread uncontrollably, both from the outside in and from within the locality.

She demanded that the district pay attention to key factors such as the community healthcare system and district health centers.

Travel bans are not a safe and sustainable method, so people must get vaccinated and a “vaccination green card” must be established with QR code integration to monitor entry and exit to the district. A surveillance camera system must also be in place at entries to Covid “green zones”.

Regarding economic recovery, Mrs. Le suggested reopening tourist attractions and historical sites with solutions to control the number of visitors while also promoting the sales of local specialties to tourists.

The Chairwoman asked the district to propose policies to retain laborers who want to return to their hometown with vaccination, welfare and accommodation, as well as submit tax-related policies for businesses like exemption, interest rate reduction, or debt freezing.

Mrs. Le also noted that it is necessary to strengthen national security and public order in the district when travel bans are lifted.

Preparing the people mentally with 5K propagandas when the “new normal” takes place was also stressed.

Cu Chi District is set to lift the travel bans gradually and avoid doing so on a wide scale to ensure safety.

