Covid-19 cases in HCMC continue to climb with Omicron main pathogenic variant

Medical workers take samples for Covid-19 testing. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC), on February 23, informed that the number of Covid-19 cases in the city had continuously climbed in recent days. On February 22, 1,356 new Covid-19 cases were recorded, sending the total number of Covid-19 patients in the city to 521,754. The number of hospitalizations was 334 people; the number of recovered Covid-19 patients was 140; the number of deaths was one person. Through monitoring results, the Omicron variant is the main pathogen.



Currently, the city has been randomly taking samples to monitor the circulation of the Omicron variant in the community. It was recorded that from February 10 to 17, out of 92 samples sent to the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) and the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in HCMC, 70 had positive PCR results with the Omicron variant, accounting for 76 percent.



After randomly taking 26 out of these 70 positive samples to perform gene sequencing, it was 100 percent determined to be the Omicron variant. Thus, Omicron is currently the main pathogenic variant in the city. This finding is consistent with the recent increasing pandemic situation.



Facing the situation of the Omicron variant spreading in the community, the city has been implementing pandemic prevention measures, including focusing on completing the spring vaccination campaign phase 2. This campaign will end on February 28. In phase 2, the city has vaccinated more than 6,000 people with the first dose, more than 26,000 people with the second dose, and more than 85,000 people with additional/repeat injections.



Vaccination is an extremely important measure to strengthen immunity against the Omicron variant. Therefore, districts and Thu Duc City have continued to organize vaccination and encourage people to vaccinate. People need to actively contact the local authorities to receive injections when their turn comes.



Besides vaccination, the strategy to protect people at risk should also be promoted further, in which people at risk include children with obesity. The F0 handling process should also be updated to suit the new situation.



Regarding the response to the situation of Covid-19 in children, the Department of Health also held a meeting with pediatric experts to discuss the organization and treatment when the number of children infected with Covid-19 increases, as well as prepare scenarios to cope with possible situations when Covid-19 cases climb.



Besides, the health sector has been preparing to implement measures to respond to the situation of Covid-19 in children; training for the health system in caring and treating children with mild to severe Covid-19 symptoms; training teachers the process of handling Covid-19 cases, signs of Covid-19, recognizing warning signs of severe symptoms. Moreover, the health sector must be ready to organize vaccination for children from 5 to 12 years old when the Ministry of Health instructs.

Thanh Son, Thuy Doan, Phuong Quyen