City Party Leader visits orphans on Mid-autumn Festival

T. Q. D. and his older brother live in a tiny run-down house in an alley at District 8. The 8th grader said his brother was a motorbike-taxi driver but had been put out of work for 3 months due to the pandemic. They recently lost their father to Covid-19, while their mother had passed away 7 years ago. Secretary Nguyen Van Nen told the brothers to stay strong, love each other and try to finish their education.

A family living in Ward 12 consisted of three siblings, the eldest in 11th grade, the second 8th grade, and the youngest 3rd grade. They lost their mother at a young age and the father abandoned them. The three children were brought in by their biological aunt, who unfortunately died of Covid-19 on August 19.

Mr. Nen offered mid-autumn gifts and a tablet for the youngest sibling, while suggesting the local authorities to sponsor the two elder ones with similar devices.

This year’s mid-autumn festival has been difficult on the recently orphaned children. Mr. Nen gave them encouraging words and gifts, telling them to study hard and try to overcome difficulties to take care of themselves.

By Van Minh – Translated by Tan Nghia