Childbirth Companion program sides with pregnant women during Covid-19

The program lasted from September 10, 2021 until January 14, 2022 and gave 1,710 pregnant women VND3 million each to cover childbirth costs during Covid-19.

The program was a collaborative effort between SGGP Newspaper, the HCMC Women’s Union, HCMC Midwife Association, HCMC Association For Women Executives & Entrepreneurs, Phu Nhuan Jewelry JSC (PNJ), and the Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Phan Trong Binh Social Work Fund.

Also at the ceremony, the organizers gave out the remaining support packages to women expecting to deliver in January and February 2022, and gave Tet presents to pregnant women who successfully gave birth during the pandemic.

The pregnant women present at the closing ceremony also gave sincere speeches.

At the warm and wholesome closing ceremony, Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong also said his regards. He noted how the organizers had offered the women financial support, baby stuff and safe transportations to the hospital. He also expressed the hope that the program would be continued in the future and on a larger scale.

