Binh Duong: Fire at karaoke bar kills 15 people

On the morning of September 7, leaders of the Fire Prevention and Rescue Police under the Binh Duong Province Police Department were still present at the fire scene on Tran Quang Dieu Street in An Phu Ward in Thuan An City to continue to save victims and direct the investigation of the fire.



Earlier, late on September 6, a fire broke out at the above location with a construction floor area of about 1,500 square meters and a structure of three stories. Specifically, the fire area is about 400 square meters (the second and third floors), with inflammable substances, mainly interior decoration materials and wood.As soon as receiving the news, the Police Department of Fire Prevention and Rescue under the Binh Duong Provincial Police Department mobilized 13 fire trucks and 66 firefighters to extinguish the fire.

By staff writers – Translated by Gia Bao