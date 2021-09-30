Barricades lifted in mass overnight in HCMC

At the Tran Minh Quyen - Dien Bien Phu intersection, a part of Cao Thang Street facing in district 10, and a wide alleyway on Ly Thai To, District 3, police and local forces have removed all checkpoints and barricades.

As the obstacles were promptly lifted, the residents who had been in lockdown for over a hundred days rejoiced. The blockades being removed also lifted their spirits as they hope for the city’s speedy return to form.

As of the morning of September 29, various sections along Pham Van Dong Street in Binh Thanh District, as well as multiple major roads in Tan Phu District were still sealed off with make-shift barriers.

As seen by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper ’s reporters at the time, police and military forces were still reviewing people’s paperwork thoroughly.

Since HCMC applied travel bans under Directive 16 from July 9, hundreds of Covid-19 checkpoints were set up within the city and at the border between districts, wards and communes.

By Chi Thach - Translated by Thao Nhien