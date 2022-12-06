Apple adds Hoang Sa, Truong Sa islands to its map at the request of Vietnam

This is a map application installed by default on smart devices in the Apple product ecosystem, such as iPhone, iPad, and Macbook.







Recently, public opinion was frustrated when the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa and Truong Sa of Vietnam could not be found on Apple's map application. On December 1, the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information sent an official letter to Apple's representative requesting it to add these two archipelagos to the map.Apple, on December 2, responded and said that the reason that two archipelagos did not show on the map was due to a technical error and pledged to fix it within 1-2 days.The names and locations of the two archipelagos have been displayed again on the map of the Apple Maps application by the afternoon of December 5.Before Apple, Facebook (Meta) was also found to be missing the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagoes of Vietnam on the map in 2020. The company later apologized and fixed the issue.

By staff writers – Translated by Gia Bao