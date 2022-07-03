150 kilos of drugs seized since January 2022

Accordingly, from June 1 to June 30, over 37.5 kg of drugs were seized in total, including 312.6g of cocaine, 8,471g of MDMA ecstasy, 21,679.5g of marijuana, and 7,635g of heroin.

Investigations showed the drugs had been illegally transported from Europe, America and Africa into Ho Chi Minh City to be exported to Australia and Japan, disguised inside food packages, tea boxes, etc.

In the first 6 months of 2022, the HCMC Customs Department has seized 61 instances of illegal import and export of drugs and drug precursors through HCMC border, a 38.6-percent year-on-year increase, with over 150kg of drugs and drug precursors seized (up 47.2-percent year-on-year.

Chi Thach, Thuy Quyen, Tan Nghia