100 kilos of narcotics from Cambodia busted

According to the HCMC Police, the substances were transported through the Cambodian border along southwestern provinces into HCMC.

The ring was led by L.T.H, born in 1992 from Dak Lak, and managed by H.V.T, born in 1975 from Tay Ninh, who is in charge of the procuring the “goods” and assigns them to L.T.H and other dealers for distribution.

The drugs were hidden in bamboo baskets among fish paste products, on trucks serving Covid-19 relief efforts bound for HCMC.

On August 19, the police discovered a large amount of substance being dropped at 83/5 Tan Thoi Hiep Ward, District 12.

The Drug-related Crime Investigation PD and law enforcement units under the Ministry of Public Security, police forces of District 12, Binh Chanh District, Cu Chi District and Division 1 of the HCMC People’s Procuracy caught the two aforementioned suspects in possession of 100kg of various narcotics.

From their testimonies, the police went on to arrest D.T.M.D, another suspect involved in the smuggling ring.

By Van Minh – Translated by Tan Nghia