VFF offers condolences over passing of Brazilian football legend Pelé

President of the Vietnam Football Federation Tran Quoc Tuan has sent a letter of condolences to the Brazilian Football Confederation over the passing of Pelé, the legendary Brazilian footballer, who died of cancer at the age of 82 on December 30.

In his letter, Tuan expressed his sadness that the football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, one of the greatest ever players, had passed away.

His death was an infinite loss for the Brazilian people as well as the football world, he wrote.

On behalf of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Tuan sent his deepest condolences to the confederation, Pelé's family, and the Brazilian people.

Pelé is still the only player in history to win three World Cups. He was a global icon who inspired and brought the love of football to people all over the world.