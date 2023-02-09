VFF hosts farewell party to honor Coach Park Hang-seo

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) held a farewell party to send thankfulness and honor Coach Park Hang-seo in advance of the official goodbye with the Korean expert.

The farewell party extended to Coach Park Hang-seo was organized last night in the capital city of Hanoi under the participation of Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism cum Chairman of the Vietnam Olympic Committee Nguyen Van Hung along with Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong and Director of Vietnam Sports Administration Dang Ha Viet.

At the party, Minister Nguyen Van Hung granted certificates for the merit of Vietnamese Prime Minister to Coach Park Hang-seo and Assistant Coach Lee Young Jin to honor their great contributions during their working time for the country football.

Minister Nguyen Van Hung stressed that Coach Park Hang-seo had motivated and lifted Vietnamese football to historical marks ever. Minister Hung said that the agency had directed professional agencies of Vietnamese sports to study and learn experience and lessons from the football results of the Korean coach to inherit the training for the next generation of players.

Responding to the assessments of Vietnamese sports sector leaders, Coach Park Hang-seo said that the party was also a chance for him to send his thankfulness in advance of the termination of working time in Vietnam.

During his five-year working in Vietnam, Coach Park Hang-seo along with his companions and partners always tried their best to earn great achievements. However, there had been also shortcomings and mistakes which had been solved and overcome by leaders of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and VFF along with great support from Vietnamese football fans.

At last, Coach Park Hang-seo would like to confirm that he was the Head Coach of the Vietnam National Football Team. The five-year working in Vietnam had ended with unforgettable memories, and he would like to say thank you all and he loved Vietnam.

The contract of Coach Park Hang-seo with VFF had been terminated on January 31.