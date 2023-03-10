Vehicles within 15 days of registration expiry date proposed to join traffic

The Ministry of Transport has just proposed the Government to apply some specific mechanisms and policies to solve the current congestion on automobile register activities.

The proposal was issued while waiting for the supplement and amendment of Decree No.139/2018/ND-CP stipulating motor vehicle inspection service business in Vietnam.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Transport proposed to reduce the number of registrars at the inspection chain to ultimately promote the capacity of register facilities to ensure technical safety quality and protect the environment in accordance with the legal regulations.

Pursuant to the current regulations, each chain of inspection requires at least three registrars, including at least one senior motor vehicle registrar. The Ministry of Transport proposed that each motor vehicle inspection center had one senior motor vehicle registrar, and each inspection chain is suggested to arrange registrars having enough qualifications and capacity to fulfill the inspection processes.

Besides, if the trainees have enough working experience in maintenance, repair at automobile maintenance, and repair facilities from 36 months, from 24 months to under 36 months, and from 12 months to under 24 months with confirmation of the facilities, they will have to go through the training sessions in three months, six months and nine months, respectively.

As for the registrars being provoked licenses and retired ones, the Ministry of Transport proposed to review to re-grant registrar certificates.

The ministry also suggested that each register center can ultimately perform its professional registration activities without any limitation.

In addition, the ministry also proposed to allow the reoperation of registration units having been suspended their operation from one or three months following the regulations noted at article No.10 on Decree No.139 in case that they meet the requirements, and criteria on facilities and human resources.

The Ministry of Transport also proposed to allocate the registrar forces from the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defense to participate in motor vehicle inspection at centers. On the other hand, the official maintenance and repair centers of automobile manufacturers, assemblers and importers meeting the regulations on maintenance and repair facilities can join automobile registration activities.

The Ministry of Transport proposed to allow vehicles that are overdue for registration within 15 days to be allowed to move to the registration facilities to perform technical safety and environmental protection inspection according to regulations. These vehicles are not allowed to carry people, goods or transport business.