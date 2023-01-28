Vehicle parking, stopping banned on many streets in District 5

The Ho Chi Minh City Transport Department has just sent a formal dispatch to the HCMC Road Infrastructure Management Center about traffic flow adjustments in District 5 from February 1.



Accordingly, on Tran Binh Trong Street (the section from Hung Vuong Street to Vo Van Kiet Street), passenger vehicles moving on both directions are not allowed to stop or park. Trucks and private cars are forbidden from parking on each side according to odd or even days.

On Nguyen Tri Phuong Street (the section from Tran Phu Street to Nga Sau Roundabout), Hung Vuong Street (the section from Su Van Hanh Street to Nguyen Tri Phuong Street), and An Duong Vuong Street (the section from Phuoc Hung Street to Nguyen Tri Phuong Street), passenger vehicles going on both directions are not allowed to stop or park. Trucks and private cars are forbidden from parking on both directions.

On Ta Uyen Street (the section from Hong Bang Street to Ba Thang Hai Street), Yet Kieu Street (the section from An Duong Vuong Street to Hung Vuong Street), and Tan Thanh Street (the section from Nguyen Thi Nho Street to Ha Ton Quyen Street), all vehicles are not allowed to park from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on both directions.

The People’s Committee of District 5 is asked to cooperate with the HCMC Road Infrastructure Management Center, the traffic police to strictly monitor the traffic status on Yet Kieu Street and Tan Thanh Street in order to timely handle any possible issues.