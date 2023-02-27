The Vietnam Register has announced that if there are no changes, there is a risk of serious congestion at vehicle inspection centers in the coming time, as the capacity to inspect motor vehicles only meets less than 40 percent of the demand.

According to statistics from the Vietnam Register, up to now, there are a total of 2,014 inspectors nationwide, including 1,061 high-level motor vehicle inspectors.

However, currently, only about 1,500 inspectors are active, while at least 1,986 inspectors are needed to maintain the operation of the entire motor vehicle inspection system. Specifically, vehicle registration centers and advisory offices under the Vietnam Register are currently short 120 inspectors, equivalent to about 50 percent of the required number.

At the same time, 121 out of 489 inspection lines across the country have to temporarily suspend operations because the inspection units are under investigation by the police, fail to meet the conditions for operation under Decree No.139/2028/ND-CP, or have voluntarily closed.

In Hanoi, only 16 out of 31 vehicle registration centers are operating, with 31 out of 61 inspection lines, equivalent to 53 percent compared to before. Similarly, in Ho Chi Minh City, only 11 out of 19 vehicle registration centers are opened, with 26 out of 48 inspection lines, equivalent to 54 percent compared to before.

It is forecasted that the number of inspection units halting operation will continue to increase this week due to a lack of personnel. Not to mention that each inspection line can only handle 40 vehicles per day on average, achieving 66 percent of capacity. The reason is that most inspection lines have only three inspectors each to carry out the inspection.

Therefore, with the current number of active inspection lines, Hanoi can only inspect about 1,240 vehicles per day, equivalent to 32,240 vehicles per month. In Ho Chi Minh City, the inspection capacity only reaches 1,040 vehicles per day, equivalent to 27,040 vehicles per month, meeting less than 40 percent of the actual demand.