US$5 billion to invest in creative start-ups in Vietnam

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung announced that Vietnam's total value for innovative startup investment from 2023 to 2025 is expected to be US$5 billion.

The Vietnam National Innovation Center under the Ministry of Planning and Investment collaboration with the Golden Gate Ventures Investment Fund held the Vietnam Innovative Startup Investment Fund Forum 2022 or Vietnam Venture Summit 2022 with the theme 'Global Capital Flow' in Hanoi yesterday.

Speaking at the forum, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung emphasized that Vietnam currently has roughly 20 private innovative start-up investment funds established with a total charter capital of more than VND100 billion. Supporting mechanisms and policies have paved the way for the strong development of participants in the innovation ecosystem.

At this year's forum, 39 investment funds committed investment capital of US$1.5 billion in the three years of 2023-2025. Therefore, the total value of Vietnam's innovative startup investment during this time is expected to be US$5 billion