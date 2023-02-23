US$346 mln invested to renovate Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len canal

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Tham Luong- Ben Cat- Nuoc Len canal infrastructure construction and environmental renovation project was held this morning.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai and representatives of the city departments and agencies attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai emphasized that the infrastructure development program is identified as one of three breakthrough programs in the Resolution of the 11th Party National Congress for the term 2020-2025.

Ho Chi Minh City sets the target of the infrastructure system development, facilitating socio-economic development, connecting localities in the Southern key economic zone, notably realizing the flood prevention and wastewater treatment projects in the period 2020-2045 which is one of the city’s key infrastructure development programs.

Typically, the two projects of renovating the drainage system, wastewater treatment and climate change adaptation in Tham Luong - Ben Cat basin and the basin of western the city are expected to start implementation in the coming time, helping to complete drainage infrastructure for the western and northern city.

Moreover, they will contribute to improving the environment, connecting traffic, creating a driving force for socioeconomic growth of the city and nearby localities; to building a civilized, modern and affectionate city.

According to Vice Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Board Nguyen Hoang Anh Dung, the city will invest VND8.2 trillion (US$346 million), including VND4 trillion (US$168 million) from the Central budget and VND4.2 trillion (US$177 million) from the local budget to dredge Tham Luong-Ben Cat-Nuoc Len canal route with a length of 31.46 kilometers, upgrade 63.11-kilometer long embankment route, build a traffic road along the canal with a length of 63.41 kilometers and complete drainage infrastructure, parks, trees, lighting systems and 12 ship terminals.

The project is expected to be finished in 2025.