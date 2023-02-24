On the morning of February 23, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Board started construction on the Tham Luong- Ben Cat- Nuoc Len canal infrastructure construction and environmental renovation project connecting the Mekong Delta of Long An through Cho Dem River and the provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai through Sai Gon River.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai and representatives of the city departments, agencies and residents in the site attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that the two projects of renovating the drainage system, wastewater treatment and climate change adaptation in Tham Luong - Ben Cat basin and the basin in the western part of the city are expected to start implementation in the coming time, helping to complete drainage infrastructure for the western and northern parts of the city.

Thereby, they will contribute to improving the environment, connecting traffic, creating a driving force for socioeconomic growth of the city and nearby localities; to building a civilized, modern and affectionate city; deserve to become the “nucleus” and important growth motivation of the Southeast region according to Politburo Resolution No.31-NQ/TW.

In order to successfully implement the project, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai suggested the city departments coordinate and support the investor to promptly solve arising problems during the implementation process of the project. Besides, the People's Committees of relevant districts need to focus on mobilizing, creating consensus and supporting people in compensation and site clearance and project implementation.

Vice Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Board Nguyen Hoang Anh Dung said that the project would focus on dredging Tham Luong-Ben Cat-Nuoc Len canal route with a length of 31.46 kilometers, upgrading 63.1-kilometer long embankment route, building a traffic road along the canal with a length of 63.4 kilometers and complete drainage infrastructure, parks, trees, lighting systems and 12 ship terminals.

The project has a total investment of VND8.2 trillion (US$346 million), including VND4 trillion (US$168 million) from the Central budget and VND4.2 trillion (US$177 million) from the local budget; and it is expected to be finished in 2025.

The project will aim to create a breakthrough for urban infrastructure system, embellish and enhance the urban environment for the localities in particular and the city in general. Thereby, waterway routes and roads connecting seven districts will be formed creating a driving force for socio-economic development in the region.