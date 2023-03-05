US veteran returns diary for late Vietnamese soldier's family in Ha Tinh

77-year-old US veteran Peter Mathews and his wife this morning attended a ceremony of receipt of Martyr Cao Xuan Tuat’s Remembrance in Cao Thang Village, Ky Xuan Commune, Ky Anh District, Ha Tinh Province after 56 years of keeping the notebook.

The receipt ceremony was organized by the People’s Committee of Ky Anh District with the participation of leaders of the People’s Committee of Ha Tinh Province, Tuat’s family relatives, relevant departments, units, veterans and local people.

Before the ceremony, the US veteran and his wife visited the house of Ha Huy My who is 62 years old and is the closest surviving relative of the diary’s owner in Cao Thang Village, Ky Xuan Commune, Ky Anh District.



At My’s house, the US veteran and his wife offered incense and two dried roses along with the diary to late Vietnamese soldier Cao Van Tuat.

At the ceremony, Ha Huy My emotionally shared that in 1963, his uncle joined the army without getting married and battled on the Southern front. By 1972, the family received a death notice without any memento. Thus, the dairy of his uncle was considered as a sacred memento and his family was very happy and touched.

US veteran Peter Mathews found the notebook in a backpack at the foot of hill No.724 in Dak To Battle, the Central Highlands in November of 1967 when he joined a war in Vietnam. The diary has 104 pages written in different colors and many pages were decorated with flower drawings and scenery.

The notebook’s contents consisted diary, poem, lyrics and autobiography of late Vietnamese soldier Cao Van Tuat demonstrating his ideal spirit and voluntary to enlist the army to defend the country.

The People’s Committee of Ha Tinh Province has sent a report to the Prime Minister and functional agencies on the verification result.