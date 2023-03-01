US introduces Alaskan seafood to Vietnamese market

A feast featuring delectable dishes created from Alaskan seafood has tickled the taste buds of more than 100 guests at an event held in Hanoi on February 27 night.

A collaboration between the US Department of Agriculture/Foreign Agricultural Service, the US Embassy in Vietnam, and the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI), the ‘Alaska Seafood Reception’ is part of ASMI’s Vietnam Trade Mission.

Representatives of 14 ASMI member companies participated in the event, comprising fishing firms, seafood processors, seafood wholesalers, and distributors. Speaking at the opening, USDA’s Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor said the department chose Vietnam as a joint destination to showcase the importance of the bilateral agricultural trade between the two countries.

“Vietnam is a dynamic and growing market for US products. In 2022, bilateral agricultural trade reached almost US$10 billion " she said.

"We see so much opportunity to continue to grow as partners in agricultural development and trade." According to Taylor, Vietnam’s expanding middle class, the availability of fine dining opportunities, and its five-star tourism industry make this a prime destination for Alaska seafood.

“Vietnam is also home to state-of-the-art processing facilities that can create new and innovative valued added seafood products, using Alaskan seafood,” the Under Secretary added.

Answering media questions about the technical barriers to importing and exporting agricultural products between Vietnam and the US, USDA’s Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Mofitt, said that the US is always very much interested in making sure mutually both countries and the agriculture of each country is safe and protected.

She said: “As we foster safe trade, it's important that we really focus on the safety part. So we will make sure that we are exporting our animals and any products to Vietnam, we're not introducing new diseases that are here in Vietnam, and then the same as well for trade from Vietnam to the US. Any animal diseases or plant diseases might not be established in the United States or in Vietnam.”

Mofitt also said that the USDA has a very strong relationship with the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture, adding: “As we talk about this bilateral trade, address the technical issues that we do have with each other, and find solutions to be able to facilitate that safe trade, at the same time making sure that our industries and our natural resources in our respective countries are protected.”