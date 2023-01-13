US funds schools, medical station in Quang Binh

A ceremony was held in Le Thuy district of the central province of Quang Binh on January 12 to inaugurate the Son Thuy kindergarten and the medical station of Hoa Thuy commune, which were built at a cost of US$700,000 in total provided by the US.

The two-storey Son Thuy kindergarten has five classrooms and full equipment serving teaching, studying and entertainment activities of teachers and students.Meanwhile, the Hoa Thuy medical station has two stories with a total area of 593 sq.m.

Along with these works, through its Indo-Pacific Command, the US is funding the construction of Thanh Thuy Primary School, also in Le Thuy district.Addressing the event, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Evans Knapper said that the works are a symbol of the cooperation between the two countries.

The projects also manifest the US's commitment to Vietnam’s prosperity, strength and independence, he said, adding that the commitment has been implemented since 2009 through the US Department of Defence, the Indo-Pacific Command and the US Embassy in Hanoi, with many schools, medical stations, bridges, natural disaster relief centres built.The US has been, is and will always stand by Vietnam, while continuing to make efforts to deepen the cooperative relationship between the two countries, he stated.

For his part, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Binh thanked the US side for the practical and meaningful support.The projects will meet the demand for education and health care services of locals, he said, adding that he hopes in the time to come, the locality will continue to receive more assistance from the US.On the occasion, the US Embassy delegation visited a memorial site dedicated to General Vo Nguyen Giap in An Xa village, Loc Thuy commune, and a Mine Advisory Group (MAG) team that is in charge of surveying and clearing mines in Cu Nam commune, Bo Trach district.