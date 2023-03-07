University students, high schoolers receive national defense, security education

More than 374,000 students and all high schoolers have received national defense and security education.

Today, the Ho Chi Minh City National Defense and Security Education Council held a conference to summarize the National Defense and Security Education in 2022 and implement the direction and tasks in 2023.

Attending the conference was Major General Dang Van Hung, Deputy Commander, Chief of Staff of Military Region 7. Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Command, Standing Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City National Defense and Security Education Council, chaired the conference.

Speaking at the meeting, Major General Dang Van Hung suggested that the Ho Chi Minh City National Defense and Security Education Council should focus on comprehensive defense and security education to change the awareness and responsibility of the state machinery, civil servants and people from all walks of life for the task of building and defending the Fatherland in the new situation.

He emphasized at the same time, relevant agencies must list the number of people who have not fostered defense knowledge and security to develop appropriate training plans so that all people will have knowledge of national defense and security according to the regulation.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City National Defense and Security Council, authorities of all levels fostered defense and security knowledge for more than 21,000 people in 2022.

At the same time, he requested responsible agencies to guide colleges and universities in the city to teach students national defense and security knowledge. Subsequently, many positive changes have been seen in national defense and security education for students with more than 374,000 students and all high school students understanding national defense and security.

On this occasion, the Military Region 7 also rewarded two collectives and two individuals while the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee rewarded 13 groups and the Ho Chi Minh City Defense and Security Education Council rewarded 14 individuals for their outstanding achievements in the implementation of defense and security education in 2022.