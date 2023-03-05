Universities develop with development of HCMC: City’s Chairman

A conference summarizing activities of the HCMC’s Council of Presidents of Universities in 2022 and launching 2023 tasks was held on March 4.

In 2022, the council implemented important missions, such as carrying out the decision 1426/QD-UBND dated on July 5, 2021, of the HCMC People’s Committee on approving a master project of training human resource with international skills in the sectors of IT – Communication, Mechanics – Automation, Al, Business Management, Finance – Banking, Health, Urban Management in the 2020- 2035 period, and shared University; developing teams of experts and scientists in different areas and members of the HCMC’s Council of Presidents of Universities to implement component projects of the master plan as scheduled.

As of the fourth quarter of 2022, the consulting council selected nine component projects and assigned collectives and individuals to directly implement the technological and scientific missions.

The project on building HCMC into a training center of high-quality human resources in the country and region taken by the Vietnam National University – HCMC in collaboration with the Department of Training and Education, departments and units of the city is adjusting for submission and approval.

In 2023, the council will focus on carrying out a master plan and component projects, selecting education facilities that are eligible for participating in training human resources at international levels in accordance with the orders of the HCMC People’s Committee; completing technological and scientific missions for nine component projects of the master plan and the project on building HCMC into a training center of high-quality human resources in the country and region.

Additionally, the council will coordinate with the departments and units to implement projects that are ordered by the municipal People’s Committee, such as developing a system of statues in the city, a sports development strategy for the city in the 2021-2030 period, a comprehensive plan on developing a system of grassroots cultural facilities in the city.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Phan Van Mai emphasized that the council is an organization that unites the strength and wisdom of universities in the city. Universities must develop with the development of HCMC.

This year, the council will implement important missions, including developing HCMC into a training center of high-quality human resources in the country and region; monitoring the implementation of training programs on high-quality human resources, including the sector of life science; coordinating with the municipal administration to carry out programs and goals of city development; developing credit policies for students; solving problems and difficulties of universities in the city, the city’s chairman stressed.