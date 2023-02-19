Unicorp suspends selection of Vietnamese nominee for Miss Universe pageant

Saigon Universe Joint Stock Company (Unicorp) on February 18 announced that it suspended copyright cooperation to nominate the representative of Vietnam to participate in the Miss Universe pageant with the Miss Universe Organization.

Thai business mogul Anne Jakrajutatip is the new owner of the Miss Universe organization. Many of these changes come from the competition's new ownership. Therefore, Unicorp has decided to suspend copyright cooperation with the Miss Universe Organization to focus on organizing Miss Universe Vietnam 2023 which is scheduled to take place at the end of 2023.

Unicorp is known as the only unit that owns the Miss Universe Vietnam brand. The company used to hold the right to organize the Miss Universe contest in 2008 and successfully held the Miss Universe Vietnam contest in 2015 and 2017. Unicorp empowered Universe Media Vietnam Co., Ltd (UniMedia) to become the organizer of the Miss Universe Vietnam contest in 2019 and 2022 in the country.

Vietnamese representatives at the Miss Universe beauty contest included Miss Universe Vietnam 2008 Nguyen Thuy Lam in 2008, the first runner-up at Miss Universe Vietnam 2008 Vo Hoang Yen in 2009, the first runner-up at Miss Vietnam 2010 Vu Hoang My in 2011, Miss Vietnam Universe 2012 Diem Huong in 2012, the first runner-up at Miss Vietnam Ethnicity 2007 cum runner-up at Miss Vietnam Photogenic 2006 pageant Truong Thi May in 2013, Miss Universe Vietnam 2015 Pham Huong in 2015, the second runner-up at Miss Universe Vietnam 2015 Le Hang in 2016, the second runner-up at Miss Vietnam Ethnicity 2013 Nguyen Thi Loan in 2017, Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H’Hen Niê in 2018, the first runner-up at Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 Hoang Thuy in 2019, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Khanh Van in 2020, the first runner-up at Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Kim Duyen in 2021, Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 Ngoc Chau in 2022.