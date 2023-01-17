Unemployed, temporarily laid-off laborers supported at Tet holiday

Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (VGCL) released a dispatch yesterday about the financial aid of VND1-3 million to workers losing their job or having their working time cut in the last 2 months due to order quantity reduction of businesses.



According to VGCL’s Resolution, since September 2022, many enterprises have encountered trouble as the number of orders they receive is on the wane. This results in various laborers being laid off or having their working time reduced, which in turn decreasing their monthly income.

Adopting Formal Dispatch No.1170/CD-TTg, issued on December 16, 2022 by the Prime Minister on measures to stabilize and flexibly, sustainably develop the domestic labor market via caring for the life of workers, VGCL decides to support members who have been laid off or had their working time cut.

The three eligible labor groups are union members submitting fees by September 30, 2022 as follow:

1. Laborers with a valid working contract have their daily working time or weekly working days reduced in a month (except overtime reduction) or are temporarily laid off for 14 days and over from October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 and have a lower monthly salary than the minimum of the area. They will receive a financial aid of VND1 million (US$42.7) per person.

2. Laborers have their work temporarily stopped or are asked to take days off without salary for 30 days and over in their contracted time (except those asking for days off due to personal reasons) from October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. They will receive a financial aid of VND2 million (US$85) per person.

3. Laborers have their valid working contract terminated from October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 (except those illegally terminating their contract, being fired due to regulation violation, not satisfying their internship, or canceling the agreement on internship, pension, month allowance on loss of working capacity) but are not eligible for unemployment benefit. They will receive a financial aid of VND3 million (US$128) per person.



The time to receive documents for these cases is no later than March 31, 2023, and laborers should receive these aids on May 30, 2023 at the latest.

VGCL reported at the most recent press conference that from September 2022 to January 8, 2023, nearly 547,000 laborers from 1,300 businesses became vulnerable as order quantities of those enterprises reduce. 90 percent of those workers have their working time cut or receive paid days off. Most of these laborers are from FDI companies (accounting for 75 percent) in the fields of textile, leather, and wood processing. The affected workers are mainly staying at the Southern provinces and cities of HCMC, Long An, Tay Ninh, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, An Giang.