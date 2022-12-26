UK launches Climate Finance Facilitation Program in Vietnam

The British Embassy in Vietnam has just launched the Climate Finance Facilitation (CFA) Program in Vietnam.

CFA is a technical assistance program funded by the UK Government to respond directly to the emergency and the widespread effects of the causes and impacts of climate change in Vietnam.

The program invited the projects implemented in Vietnam to submit registration documents from now till January 15, 2023, to receive support and access to investment capital completely free of charge. Projects in selected fields are renewable energy, electric vehicles, wastewater treatment, waste management, waste energy production, low carbon production, and green agriculture.

With this approach, CFA Program will contribute to Vietnam's joint efforts in implementing the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) program in the Paris Agreement, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and setting out more ambitious climate goals, mobilizing financial resources and technical assistance to accelerate Vietnam's clean energy transition.

The Paris Agreement sets out a global framework to avoid dangerous climate change by limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celcius and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celcius. It also aims to strengthen countries' ability to deal with the impacts of climate change and support them in their efforts.